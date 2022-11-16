William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 775 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after acquiring an additional 307,233 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,473,000 after acquiring an additional 156,278 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,885,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 45.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,344,000 after acquiring an additional 652,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.73.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $295.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.41 and its 200 day moving average is $312.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

