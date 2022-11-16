William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,523.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,850.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,546.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,464.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

