William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $512.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $511.25 and a 200-day moving average of $481.39. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

