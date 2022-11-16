William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

