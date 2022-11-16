William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.