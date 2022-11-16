William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 576,689 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after acquiring an additional 521,105 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 768,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,761,000 after acquiring an additional 430,944 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,840,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 316,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 210,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $72.69. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

