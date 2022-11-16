William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 12,412 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,412 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SLM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $20.88.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SLM to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

