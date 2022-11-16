William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 14,543 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,543 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,671,000 after buying an additional 701,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,946 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 830,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 559,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

