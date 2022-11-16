William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 2,328 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 84.4% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $51,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion Increases Dividend

NYSE INGR opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.