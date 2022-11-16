William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 3,971 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 274.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

