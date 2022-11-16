William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 624 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,566,000 after acquiring an additional 96,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.37.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $182.10 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

