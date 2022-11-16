William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $965,000 Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Artivion at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.
Artivion Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $507.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
About Artivion
Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
