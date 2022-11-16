William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CI&T as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CI&T by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CI&T by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CI&T from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

CI&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. CI&T Inc has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

