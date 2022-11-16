William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tenaris by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,180 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after buying an additional 1,481,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 56,903.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 562,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 332,385 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TS stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $35.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

