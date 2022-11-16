William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in ASML by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on ASML from €595.00 ($613.40) to €520.00 ($536.08) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($670.10) to €700.00 ($721.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASML from €732.00 ($754.64) to €745.00 ($768.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $684.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $597.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $881.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

