William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,203,000 after acquiring an additional 507,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,671,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 186,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.