William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Huntsman by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Huntsman by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 94,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

