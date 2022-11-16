WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,286 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 14.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,571,000 after purchasing an additional 253,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $249.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.35. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $257.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.25.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

