WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 227 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.89. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $63.17 and a twelve month high of $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.70%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

