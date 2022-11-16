WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 23,645 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,692 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

BRKL opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

