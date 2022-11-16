WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 40,883 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 359.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,883 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $735.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.45.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

