WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,612 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.08. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $95.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,518 shares of company stock worth $2,015,155. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

