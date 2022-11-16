WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

