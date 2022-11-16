WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 17,136 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Plains GP worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains GP

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Shares of PAGP opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

