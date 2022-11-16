WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,845 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 138,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Seagen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 597,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 52.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

SGEN stock opened at $133.74 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.35.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,662.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

