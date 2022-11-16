WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,370 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 1,907.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 370,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 352,423 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,381,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,923,000 after buying an additional 90,274 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

