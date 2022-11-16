WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Up 2.1 %

Alcoa stock opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.37.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.