WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,931 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 313.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,488,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 161,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,357.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,540.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 2.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.