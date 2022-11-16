WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.21 Million Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in uniQure were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in uniQure by 19.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in uniQure by 39.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 164,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 48.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 12.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on QURE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

