WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,209,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $2,209,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James K. Hunt sold 20,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $1,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,810.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,446. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

