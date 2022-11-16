WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of United States Cellular worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

