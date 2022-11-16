WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $183.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.46 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.99.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

