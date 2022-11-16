WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.16 Million in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.95 and its 200-day moving average is $182.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $141.80 and a one year high of $329.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

