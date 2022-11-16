WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,377 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in SLM by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SLM by 40.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $369.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SLM to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Further Reading

