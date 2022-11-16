WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,506 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 878.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 91,870 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 85.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 623,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 77,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,611 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

PWR stock opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.