WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

