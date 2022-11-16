WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Palomar worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 879,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after acquiring an additional 87,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 322.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 67,213 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 962,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,990,000 after buying an additional 64,806 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 28.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 156,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,512,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,388 shares in the company, valued at $48,341,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,737 shares of company stock worth $1,914,350. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.02. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.17.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

