WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,065 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 293,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 97,023 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in UGI by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 909,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in UGI by 11.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 112,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 93.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Up 2.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $47.04.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

