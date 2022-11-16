WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,617 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

YUM stock opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.13.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

