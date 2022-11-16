WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,099 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Realty Income by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on O shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of O stock opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

