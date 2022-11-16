WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $1.09 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 7.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Kroger by 144.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

