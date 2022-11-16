WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,067 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Fulton Financial worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 388,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 494.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 31.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 453,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 107,314 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 116,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

