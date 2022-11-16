Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Position Increased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,336,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WTFC. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

