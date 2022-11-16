Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WYNN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $99.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

