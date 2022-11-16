Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

XEBEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Xebec Adsorption Price Performance

OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $0.38 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

