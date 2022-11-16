XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 699,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 15,435,087 shares.The stock last traded at $8.32 and had previously closed at $8.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in XPeng by 27.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 49.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

