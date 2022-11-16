Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

Shares of YRD stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yiren Digital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

