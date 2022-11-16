Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,211 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yum China were worth $60,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 81.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 41.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

