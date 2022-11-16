ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $28.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.49. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

