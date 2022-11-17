3,570 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $4,201,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

